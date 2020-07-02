हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback pic with Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and others

The pictures seems to be from the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 and all the players could be seen donning formal attire.

Image Credits: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

While international cricket across the world is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of him with opener Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and other teammates.

The 29-year-old took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture in which he could be seen striking a pose with Sharma, Hadeha, Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik.

Sharing the picture, the Indian leg-spinner wrote, “Suit up cuz tenu suit suit karda."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Suit up cuz tenu suit suit karda Caption credit @dhanashree9

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue displayed an impressive performance at the 2019 edition of the World Cup, finishing the round-robin stage at the top of the standings with seven wins from nine matches.

However, India failed to continue their momemtun and bowed out of the tournament after suffering an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first semi-final clash at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Earlier this month, Yuzvendra posted an old picture of him with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and chinamam bowler Kuldeep Yadav on Twitter.

In the picture, the trio could be seen taking the field. Chahal captioned the post as,"A walk to remember."

Chahal has been quite active on social media ever since cricket was distrupted in March due to the coronavirus crises. He had attracted a lot of attention by sharing number of videos on now-banned social networking app TikTok.

Chahal was set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19.

 

 

 

