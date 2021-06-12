हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal to play charity match against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

Yuzvendra Chahal will take on  former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand in a charity match to raise funds for COVID-19. 

Yuzvendra Chahal to play charity match against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
Yuzvendra Chahal to play charity match against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

Yuzvendra Chahal will take on  former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand in a charity match to raise funds for COVID-19. 

The Indian grandmaster will be playing a series of matches against some of the famous celebrities on June 13 for this noble cause. 

The list of participants include Chahal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh, Ananya Birla and Manu Kumar Jain. 

Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share this news. 

Yuzvendra Chahal chess match

Anand also shared a video for his fans on Twitter. "Looking forward to playing some exciting chess," wrote the grandmaster. 

Chahal is former chess player and has participated in national tournaments during his school days. The leg-spinner has also represented India at the World Youth Chess Championship. 

The 30-year-old is named in India's white-ball squad for the upcoming limited-over series against Sri Lanka, starting from July 13. 

The series comes as a great opportunity for both him and Kuldeep Yadav to redeem themselves in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja is currently with the 20-man Indian contingent in England and will be pefroming his national duties in red-ball cricket. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yuzvendra ChahalViswanathan Anand
Next
Story

India’s white-ball squad to have 14-day quarantine in Mumbai, match simulation ahead of Sri Lanka games

Must Watch

PT5M53S

J&K: Terrorist attack in Sopore, two soldiers martyred