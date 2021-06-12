Yuzvendra Chahal to play charity match against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

Yuzvendra Chahal will take on former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand in a charity match to raise funds for COVID-19.

The Indian grandmaster will be playing a series of matches against some of the famous celebrities on June 13 for this noble cause.

The list of participants include Chahal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh, Ananya Birla and Manu Kumar Jain.

Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share this news.

Anand also shared a video for his fans on Twitter. "Looking forward to playing some exciting chess," wrote the grandmaster.

Chahal is former chess player and has participated in national tournaments during his school days. The leg-spinner has also represented India at the World Youth Chess Championship.

The 30-year-old is named in India's white-ball squad for the upcoming limited-over series against Sri Lanka, starting from July 13.

The series comes as a great opportunity for both him and Kuldeep Yadav to redeem themselves in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja is currently with the 20-man Indian contingent in England and will be pefroming his national duties in red-ball cricket.