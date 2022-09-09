ZEE NEWS POLL: Will Virat Kohli be able to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons? Find out here

Former India captains Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are legends of modern-day cricket as both have carried the weight of India's expectations in all formats of the game for decades. On Thursday (September 8), Kohli scored his long-awaited 71st international century, which was also his maiden ton in T20I cricket. That makes him 29 centuries short to Tendulkar's 100 centuries in all formats of cricket. The debate between cricket pundits and fans is whether the right-hander can achieve the huge milestone of the little master, who is the only man with 100 hundreds in international cricket.

A total of 532 cricket fans answered the question of whether Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries. 61.3 percent out of the 532 people believe that the prolific right-hander can break the Little Master's record of making 100 international centuries for India.

Now that Kohli has finally scored his 71st century, the immediate question in every fan's mind is whether Kohli can surpass Tendulkar as yet untouchable record of 100 international centuries. Let's look at possibility of the same.

Kohli vs Tendulkar

Most 100s in all International Cricket:-

100-Sachin Tendulkar (782 inns)

71-Virat Kohli (522 inns)

71-Ricky Ponting (668 inns)

63-Kumar Sangakkara (666)

62-Jacques Kallis (617)

At 34 years of age, Sachin Tendulkar had over 25,525 runs and he was playing only two formats of the games - Tests and ODIs. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has managed to score 24,002 runs, he will turn 34 this year in November. Kohli has reached 71 international centuries in one match less than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar – 522 to 523.