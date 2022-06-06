Hosts Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the series between the two teams, at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Monday (June 6). The visitors Afghanistan have gone 1-0 up in the series after their win in the first ODI.

Rahmat Shah hit 94 and Mohammad Nabi took four wickets as Afghanistan beat host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first of three ODIs. Afghanistan hasn’t lost an ODI series against the Zimbabweans in five contests since the first meeting in 2014, and underlined its status as series favourite with a dominant performance at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The Afghans totalled 276/5 before bowling out the host for 216.

Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi were cautious at the start of their partnership then lashed out after reaching their half-centuries. They shared 181 for the third wicket. Shah dominated pace and spin and was comfortable at the crease while cracking seven fours and three sixes from 120 balls in a man-of-the-match effort.

Shahidi scored 88 from 104, including 13 boundaries. Both fell to Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who took 4/52 on his return to international cricket after a stint as a practice bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

Match Details

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Date & Time: June 6 at 12:45 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

ZIM vs AFG Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Craig Ervine, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai, Innocent Kaia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Captain: Hashmatullah Shahidi

Vice-Captain: Rahmat Shah

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad