ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 4 in Hobart, 130 PM IST, October 17

Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in Match No. 4 of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Monday (October 17). Ireland have shown that they can hold their own in the Cricket World Cups over the years but are yet to find their feet in T20s. They have one eye on the future and have a Kevin O’Brien-sized hole to plug. Ireland, though, continue to remain as a side that blow hot and cold. During the run-up to the T20 World Cup, they managed to record an impressive series win against Afghanistan but recently fell short against Namibia in a warm-up game. The Namibians are no pushovers themselves, having pulled off a spectacular win against Sri Lanka on day one of this edition.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have several players on the waiting list due to illness and injuries but one expects a full-strength line-up for their tournament opener. Seasoned pros such as Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and skipper Craig Ervine are match-winners on their day but top-order remains a concern. It will be interesting to see the approach coach David Houghton will adopt with the powerplay overs playing such a key role in this format.

Match Details

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4

Venue: Hobart

Date & Time: October 17 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

ZIM vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Ryan Burl, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Seam Williams, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Brad Evans, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain: Josh Little

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), M Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, T Chatara, L Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, L Tucker, Mark Adair, Josh Little, B McCarthy