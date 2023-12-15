ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Zimbabwe Vs Ireland 2nd ODI In Harare, 1245 PM IST, December 15

After the first ODI was called off due to rain, all eyes will be on the second match of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Ireland which is to take place today in Harare. The match will start at 1245 pm IST in India and the live streaming will be available on FanCode. The pitch is expected to play fair to both batter and bowlers. The team batting first can challenge the opponent after putting up 260 or 270 on the board. But anything less than this score will be playing with fire.

The good thing for both the teams is that there are no injury concerns. This is important to now while picking your fantasy team for this match.

Andy Bilbirnie is one of the top batters to watch out for in this match. He is in form and can smash some quick runs at the start. Sikandar Raza should always be in your fantasy team whenever Zimbabwe play as he is an all-rounder and also the captain of the side. He is in very good form also. Graham Lume should be the leading wickettaker at the end of the match. He was very good in the first ODI picking 2 wickets for just 7 overs in under 3 overs. Keep Lorcan Tucker as the wicketkeeper while X-factor player can be George Dockrell of Ireland.

Dream 11 suggestions and Tips for ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI Dream11 Team:

1. Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Innocent Kaia, George Dockrell, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Josh Little, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Graham Hume (vc)

ZIM vs IRE: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Faraz Akram, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Milton Shumba

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom

Probable Playing XIs for ZIM vs IRE, 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little