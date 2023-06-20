Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM Vs NED LIVE In India

Zimbabwe will look to keep up their winning run in the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in their second Group A clash against the Netherlands at Harare on Tuesday. Zimbabwe opened their campaign in the CWC 2023 Qualifier with a massive eight-wicket win over Nepal on Sunday.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams came up with brilliant centuries as the home side defeated Nepal with more than five overs to spare. Sean Williams hit the fastest century by a Zimbabwean batter in ODI cricket, reaching the landmark off only 70 balls.

Netherlands, on the other hand, will open their campaign on Tuesday. They will be led by wicketkeeper Scott Edwards but have impressive batters like Max O’Dowd – who was their leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Young all-rounder Bas de Leede also come up with impressive performances in the T20 World Cup last year.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for a much-improved bowling display after conceding 290 runs with the ball against minnows Nepal.

Here are all the details about Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5…

When is Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 will take place on Tuesday, June 20.

Where is Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 will be held at Harare Stadium in Harare.

What time will Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 start?

The Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 in India?

The Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 5 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), J Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, W Masakadza, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (C), A Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Victor Kingma, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt