LIVE Updates | ZIM Vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details

Home side Zimbabwe will look to continue their winning run in the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in their second Group A match against the Netherlands in Harare on Tuesday. Zimbabwe opened their campaign with an impressive eight-wicket win over Nepal, chasing down 290 runs to win with over 5 overs to spare.
Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine led the way with a brilliant 121 off 128 balls, opening the batting while Sean Williams scored the fastest ODI hundred by a Zimbabwean batter, reaching the landmark off 70 balls against Nepal. However, Zimbabwe bowling was pretty wayward allowing minnows Nepal to pile up 290 runs in the first innings.
Netherlands, on the other hand, batters like their captain Scott Edwards, opener Max O’Dowd and young all-rounder Bas de Leede – who was very impressive in the T20 World Cup last year.
