Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM Vs Oman LIVE In India

Hosts Zimbabwe will be up against Oman in their first match of the Super Six stages of the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Zimbabwe are heading into the Super Sixes with an unbeaten record and carrying a maximum of 4 points from the league stages – same as Sri Lanka.

Both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are favourites to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. Craig Ervine’s side are coming into this match on the back of another massive win over USA. Sean Williams, who was captain of Zimbabwe in the last match, is the leading run-scorer in the Qualifiers tournament with 390 runs in 4 matches with 2 hundreds and 1 fifty – including a career-best 174 against USA.

Oman, on the other hand, stunned Ireland in the league stages to progress to the league stages and also defeated UAE. However, losses to Sri Lanka and Scotland mean that they have 0 points carried forward into the Super Six. Zimbabwe just need to win two out of their three Super Six matches to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Here are all the details about Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21…

When is Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 will take place on Thursday, June 29.

Where is Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 start?

The Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 in India?

The Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Zimbabwe Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 21 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan