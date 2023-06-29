LIVE Updates | ZIM Vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details
Zimbabwe vs Oman, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Craig Ervine's Zimbabweans look to take big step towards qualification.
Home side Zimbabwe are one of the two favourites, apart from Sri Lanka, heading to the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes stage with an eye on a berth in the quadrennial tournament which will be held in India later this year. Zimbabwe are carrying 4 points into the Super Sixes and will take on Oman in their first game in this stage at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.
A win over Oman will be a big step for Craig Ervine's side in securing their berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Zimbabwe need just a couple of wins in their three Super Six matches to ensure qualification.
Oman, on the other hand, are coming into the Super Sixes with zero points - just like West Indies. They progessed to the Super Sixes with wins over Ireland and UAE but lost their other two matches to Sri Lanka and Scotland.
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6 match: Check Livestreaming details
Zimbabwe will take on Oman in their first match of the Super Six stages of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo today.
Zimbabwe vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six: Zim, SL are favourites
Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are favourite to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Only the top two teams from CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Six stages will move up.
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Super 6: Zimbabwe look to continue winning run
Hosts Zimbabwe, who are unbeaten so far in the World Cup 2023 Qualifier, will look to continue their winning run and secure their berth for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India layer this year. They need just 2 more wins to ensure qualification.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Zimbabwe vs Oman Super 6 match in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today.