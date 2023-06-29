LIVE Updates | ZIM Vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details

Home side Zimbabwe are one of the two favourites, apart from Sri Lanka, heading to the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes stage with an eye on a berth in the quadrennial tournament which will be held in India later this year. Zimbabwe are carrying 4 points into the Super Sixes and will take on Oman in their first game in this stage at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

A win over Oman will be a big step for Craig Ervine's side in securing their berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Zimbabwe need just a couple of wins in their three Super Six matches to ensure qualification.

Oman, on the other hand, are coming into the Super Sixes with zero points - just like West Indies. They progessed to the Super Sixes with wins over Ireland and UAE but lost their other two matches to Sri Lanka and Scotland.

