topStoriesenglish2628293
NewsCricket
ODI WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | ZIM Vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details

Zimbabwe vs Oman, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Craig Ervine's Zimbabweans look to take big step towards qualification.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:36 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | ZIM Vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details
LIVE Blog

Home side Zimbabwe are one of the two favourites, apart from Sri Lanka, heading to the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes stage with an eye on a berth in the quadrennial tournament which will be held in India later this year. Zimbabwe are carrying 4 points into the Super Sixes and will take on Oman in their first game in this stage at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

A win over Oman will be a big step for Craig Ervine's side in securing their berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Zimbabwe need just a couple of wins in their three Super Six matches to ensure qualification.

Oman, on the other hand, are coming into the Super Sixes with zero points - just like West Indies. They progessed to the Super Sixes with wins over Ireland and UAE but lost their other two matches to Sri Lanka and Scotland.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes match HERE.

29 June 2023
08:32 AM

ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6 match: Check Livestreaming details

Zimbabwe will take on Oman in their first match of the Super Six stages of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo today.

Check livestreaming details of ZIM vs OMA CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6 Match HERE.

08:02 AM

Zimbabwe vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six: Zim, SL are favourites

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are favourite to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Only the top two teams from CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Six stages will move up. 

Read all details about Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages HERE.

07:00 AM

ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Super 6: Zimbabwe look to continue winning run

Hosts Zimbabwe, who are unbeaten so far in the World Cup 2023 Qualifier, will look to continue their winning run and secure their berth for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India layer this year. They need just 2 more wins to ensure qualification.

07:00 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Zimbabwe vs Oman Super 6 match in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad