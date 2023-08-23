10 Vastu Tips To Prevent Quarrels Between Husband-Wife, Ensure Strong Bonds In Family

Every marriage has its ups and down and so does the relationship between siblings and other family members. While disagreement in a family is all but natural, and differences of opinion are expected, sometimes Vastu Dosh in a home is responsible for disturbances experienced in family life. Jeevika Sharma, Tarot and Vastu Expert, shares 10 tips to maintain a strong bond in the family.

Vastu Tips For Strong Family Ties

Tarot and Vastu Expert Jeevika Sharma shares the following 10 tips:



1. For married people, it is recommended that they should not live in a room that faces South East direction. As per Vastu, it could be harmful for your relationship.

2. It is ideal that light colours should be used in bedrooms.

3. There should not be any clutter inside your house. A disorganised or cluttered house invites a lot of negative energy causing disharmony among the people in the house.

4. For married couples, you should keep your room closed while sleeping.

5. According to Vastu, is it ideal that the wife sleeps on the left side of the bed while the husband sleeps on the right for a loving and smooth relationship.

6. Any family pictures should be placed in the South-West direction of the room.

7. It is recommended that no member of the family have their meals in bed. It’s not a good habit and having meals on the dining table together brings all the family members closer to each other.

8. If there are any cracks in the walls of your house, then you should get them repaired as soon as possible. Cracks in walls could lead to communication problems between the siblings.

9. Having a lot of plants in the house ensures a lot of positive energy, which is very good for the relationships and the family bonds to prosper. The north area of the house is auspicious for sowing green trees and plants. It helps with building trust and love in the family.

1o. If there is a mirror in your room, it should be placed in such a way that neither the husband nor the wife are visible in it while they are sleeping. A mirror facing you while you sleep is not suitable for your relationship. If a change in the location of the mirror is not possible, then it must remain covered while you are sleeping.

(Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)