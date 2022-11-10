20 rare Indian names of baby girls and boys starting with 'B' and their meanings - choose from list
Baby names with meanings: Are you soon going to begin the parenthood journey and looking for a baby name starting with B? Check out from the list of 20 Indian names for boys and girls
- Every parent wants to select a beautiful name that resonates with the characteristics that they wish for their child
- In India, the naming ceremony of a child holds special significance
- Parenthood can be embraced in different ways but all parents remain excited about naming their children
Trending Photos
Baby names with B: Has the stork visited your house? Or are you adopting and are all set to welcome your baby home? Parenthood can be embraced in different ways but one thing that's common for all expecting parents is the excitement and the duties that the journey brings with itself. One of the first important decisions you take for your child is choosing a name for them. A beautiful name that resonates with the characteristics that you wish for your child - who won't want that? Parents keep in mind current trends, gender, and personal preferences while selecting a name for their baby. It's important to keep in mind that the child would one day be identified by everything, including themselves, by their name, so selecting the right one is very important. In India, the naming ceremony of a child holds special significance in any case. Parents often zero in on an alphabet before they select their baby's names. Here's taking a look at 10 names each for boys and girls starting with alphabet B and their meaning. Check below:
10 baby girls' names starting with B and meaning
Bhavya: One who is grand, splendid, virtuous, and composed
Bhavika: Cheerful expression, Well-behaved, Worthy, Cheerful expression
Baani: Another name for Goddess Saraswati, earth
Bhavisha: One who can see the future, the future, futuristic
Bhavanya: Goddess Durga, meditation
Brishti: Rain
Braahmi: Female energy of Brahma, sacred, holy
Bharavi: Radiant sun
Bhanavi: Descendent of the sun, brilliant, illuminating
Bhrithi: Someone who is cherished, nourished
Also read: 20 modern Indian names for baby boys and girls and their meanings - check name list
10 baby boys' names starting with B and meaning
Bhavyansh: Bigger part, larger than life
Baahir: Dazzling, brilliant
Bhuvik: Heaven
Bibek: Conscience
Binoy: Humility, humble, request
Brijesh: Another name for Lord Krishna
Bhavin: A winner
Bhairav: One who defeats fear, Lord Shiva, formidable
Bhuvan: Palace, Home, one of the three worlds
Bhargav: Another name for Lord Shiva, someone who attains radiance, a good archer
Live Tv
More Stories