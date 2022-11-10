20 rare Indian names of baby girls and boys starting with 'B' and their meanings - choose from list

Baby names with B: Has the stork visited your house? Or are you adopting and are all set to welcome your baby home? Parenthood can be embraced in different ways but one thing that's common for all expecting parents is the excitement and the duties that the journey brings with itself. One of the first important decisions you take for your child is choosing a name for them. A beautiful name that resonates with the characteristics that you wish for your child - who won't want that? Parents keep in mind current trends, gender, and personal preferences while selecting a name for their baby. It's important to keep in mind that the child would one day be identified by everything, including themselves, by their name, so selecting the right one is very important. In India, the naming ceremony of a child holds special significance in any case. Parents often zero in on an alphabet before they select their baby's names. Here's taking a look at 10 names each for boys and girls starting with alphabet B and their meaning. Check below:

10 baby girls' names starting with B and meaning

Bhavya: One who is grand, splendid, virtuous, and composed

Bhavika: Cheerful expression, Well-behaved, Worthy, Cheerful expression

Baani: Another name for Goddess Saraswati, earth

Bhavisha: One who can see the future, the future, futuristic

Bhavanya: Goddess Durga, meditation

Brishti: Rain

Braahmi: Female energy of Brahma, sacred, holy

Bharavi: Radiant sun

Bhanavi: Descendent of the sun, brilliant, illuminating

Bhrithi: Someone who is cherished, nourished

10 baby boys' names starting with B and meaning

Bhavyansh: Bigger part, larger than life

Baahir: Dazzling, brilliant

Bhuvik: Heaven

Bibek: Conscience

Binoy: Humility, humble, request

Brijesh: Another name for Lord Krishna

Bhavin: A winner

Bhairav: One who defeats fear, Lord Shiva, formidable

Bhuvan: Palace, Home, one of the three worlds

Bhargav: Another name for Lord Shiva, someone who attains radiance, a good archer