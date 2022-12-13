20 unique, modern names of baby boys and girls born in winter and other seasons - check list

Baby names of Indian boys and girls: The winter season is upon us and the festive spirit is in the air. If you have become a new parent, then there's all the more reason to feel joyous. One of the essential first steps in parenting is to choose the perfect name for your baby girl or boy. Every parent has a special reason to choose a particular kind of name for their child. While sometimes, it is the alphabet that matters, at other times, parents have a special theme in mind following which they want to name their children. If you are in love with seasons and the beauty of a particular time, here are some unique names of Indian baby boys and girls that are related to seasons.

10 unique names of baby girls inspired by seasons

1) Adhira: Lightning; someone who is strong



2) Amani: Stand for Spring; an insightful person

3) Haima: Of the snow

4) Tusharika: Stands for Snowflake

5) Ziva: Spring season

7) Sheen: It means Snow

8) Hemanta: Early winter (it can be a boy's name too)

9) Hrutvi: Name of an angel which stands for season, love

10) Rutuja: Related to season

10 unique names of baby boys inspired by seasons

1) Prasal: Stands for the winter season

2) Shishir: Winter season; it stands for cold

3) Tuhin: Snow

4) Shararth: A season; indicates

5) Rutesh: King of seasons

6) Ikrut: It stands for one season



7) Robin: Reminds one of the beautiful Robin bird, a hint of summers (can be an unisex name)

8) Augustus: In Latin it means magnificient; the first name of great Roman emperor, it reminds us of August

9) Kai: Not explicitly standing for weather, it is Hawaiian for the sea and therefore reminiscent of summer season

10) Sharad: Autumn season