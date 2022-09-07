Ragi benefits: These days, ancient grains are generating a lot of attention. Due to the fibre-rich bran and other critical nutrients that are not lost during processing, whole grains are significantly healthier. One such super grain that has recently become popular again is ragi.

With consumption of processed food on the rise resulting in obesity, a whole grain like ragi can prove to be a saviour for fitness fanatics or weight-loss as well. Here are the 8 ways how ragi can be beneficial in weight loss:

- It is rich in dietary fibre as compared to other grains that contain amino acids in it and have low-fat content in comparison with others grains.

- Ragi helps to shed the extra fat, provides energy and improves digestion.

- It should be consumed daily to reduce the risk of diabetes.

- The consumption of ragi can keep your body cool and steady even during summer days.

- The fact that ragi is gluten-free is the best reason to include it in your diet and is high in fibre, which promotes weight loss.

- Lecithin & Methionine found in ragi help lower cholesterol levels by removing extra liver fat.

- Ragi has a high polyphenol and dietary fibre content, which lowers the risk of diabetes mellitus and gastrointestinal disorders when consumed regularly.

- Diets based on whole finger millet have a lower glycemic response i.e. lower ability to increase blood sugar level.

Did you know losing weight could be tasty as well, here are a few ragi recipes that are good for the body and delicious too.

Ragi roti

It is a nutritious and tasty dish, the high fibre content in this roti helps to keep you fuller for a long. Other than that you stuff ragi roti with veggies, spices or seeds it would be much healthier and more nutritious.

Ragi Upma

If you are looking for gluten-free weight loss-aiding breakfast then look no further- Ragi upma is an iron-rich dish that is also great for diabetics. To make ragi upma, you need an onion, some green chillis, curry leaves, coriander leaves, mustard and cumin seeds, ragi flour, chana dal, curd and asafoetida (hing).

Ragi Idli

Idli is a healthier and tastier breakfast option and when made with ragi, it can help in the reduction of sugar, cholesterol and weight loss.

Ragi also provides relaxation to your body in a very simple & natural way. The amino acid present in it helps to cool and ease to keep you stress-free. It is counted as the best ingredient to reduce anxiety, depression or stress. Once you start consuming ragi in your diet the process of weight loss and stress reduction begins.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a nutritional expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this)