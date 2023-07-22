Aam Panna To Amaranth Phirni, Celebrate Mango Day With Chef's Special Lip-Smacking Dishes At The Ashok

National Mango Day is observed annually on July 22, to celebrate and appreciate the king of fruits - Mango. Mangoes have a long history dating back to ancient times. The fruit is believed to have originated in the region comprising eastern India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. From its place of origin, mango cultivation spread to other parts of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and eventually to the rest of the world through trade and exploration.

Mango Day: History And Significance

Mangoes hold cultural significance in many countries and are often associated with positive symbolism. In India, for example, mangoes are considered the "King of Fruits" and are linked to prosperity, fertility, and love. They are also an integral part of religious ceremonies and festivals in several cultures.



Mangoes are not only enjoyed for their flavor but also boast several health benefits, as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Various regions and countries with abundant mango production may have local festivals or celebrations dedicated to this fruit. These festivals often involve activities such as mango tastings, culinary competitions featuring mango-based dishes, cultural performances, and parades.

These events provide an opportunity for farmers, traders, and the general public to come together and celebrate the harvest season while showcasing the diverse uses of mangoes in different culinary creations.

Celebrate Mango Day

Showcasing the divinity of one of our most loved summer fruit - mango, The Ashok is organising a two days mango culinary festival on the occasion of World Mango Day, starting Saturday, July 22. The Ashok’s Coffee shop - Samavar, is hosting a 2-day mango festival where you will get a wide selection of mouth-watering mango-infused delicacies, showcasing the extraordinary versatility of this tropical fruit.

A specially crafted four-course meal by Chef Vikram Shokeen awaits the guests, showcasing an array of mouth-watering delicacies inspired by the mango. The menu featured delicious dishes like Aam Panna, Mango Arabola, Kache Aam Ki Biryani with Rogani Gravy, Spaghetti in Mango Saffron Sauce, Grilled Chicken with Mango Avocado Salsa, and Ambia Fish Curry with Steamed Rice.

To end the four-course meal on a sweet note, Chef’s special Mango Cheesecake and Mango Amaranth Phirni will be served to satisfy the sweet tooth with exquisite flavours.

One cannot imagine summers without mango, hence if you wish to try and experiment with mango this season then here are easy-to-make Vikram Shokeen’s recipes to satisfy your taste buds.

Grilled Chicken With Mango Salsa Dip

Ingredient

For salsa:

1. Peeled Chopped mango – 1/2

2. Green chilly – 01

3. Chopped red and yellow bell pepper – 1 tsp full each

4. Coriander chopped- 1 tsp

5. Lemon juice of half lemon.

6. Salt-a pinch

7. Black pepper – a pinch

8. Parsley for garnish – 1 strand.

Method

1. Mix all ingredients gently in a bowl and refrigerate for 20 min.

2. Serve cold with parsley garnish.

For Grilled Chicken Breast:

Ingredients

1. Clean chicken breast – 02

2. Mango slice – 02

3. Cheese – 01 tbsp

4. Salt – a pinch

5. White pepper powder – a pinch

6. Mustard powder- 1/2 tsp

7. Olive oil for marination – 2 tbsp

8. Olive oil for grilling – 10 ml

Method

1. Clean the chicken breast and make a slit pocket in the center.

2. Make marination with salt, pepper, mustard powder, and olive oil.

3. Marinate chicken and keep aside for 5 min.

4. Stuff chicken with mango slices and grated processed cheese.

5. Grill using olive oil on medium heat.

6. Serve along with salsa and a slice of mango.

Recipe For Mango Arugula Salad

Ingredients:

1. Mango cut in dice – 01 no.

2. Arugula leaves- 5-6 no

3. Cherry tomato halves – 6-7no

For Dressing

4. Salt- 1/2 tsp

5. White pepper powder -1/2 tsp

6. Mustard powder – 1/4 tsp

7. Mint paste – 1/2 tsp

8. Honey – 01 tsp

9. Lemon juice or vinegar – 1/2 tsp

Method

1. Mix all ingredients in the right proportion to make the dressing.

2. Place mango cut in dice, arugula, and cherry tomatoes in a bowl and mix with dressing gently.

3. Refrigerate for 5 -10 min.

4. Serve cold on a bed of lettuce leaves, with some fresh mint leaves on top.