Delhi Weekend Events: Mango Day To Giving Tribute To Lady Gaga - Check What’s Happening In Delhi-NCR From July 21-23

Finally, Friday has arrived, and it's the perfect moment to break free and unwind. After successfully navigating a busy week, we can now look forward to an exciting weekend ahead. If you happen to be in Delhi-NCR this weekend and are tired of the usual shopping routines, there are numerous enjoyable activities you can explore. Your weekend can be filled with engaging experiences, delightful family dinners, discovering new places and cuisines, practicing self-care, or simply indulging in some much-needed restful sleep.

For those eager to have an extraordinary weekend that goes beyond the typical mall visits and movie outings, we have fantastic options lined up for you. Check, the list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR from July 21-23.

Delhi Weekend Events: From Mango Day To Giving Tribute To Lady Gaga, ABBA, And More- Check List Of Events Happening In Delhi-NCR

Mango Day At Samavar, The Ashok

Showcasing the divinity of one of our most loved summer fruits - mango, The Ashok is organizing a two days mango culinary festival on the occasion of World Mango Day, starting Saturday, July 22. The Samavar, coffee shop at The Ashok, will be hosting a two-day mango festival starting on July 22.

A specially crafted four-course meal will be served to the guests, showcasing an array of mouth-watering delicacies inspired by the mango. The menu features exquisite dishes like Mango Arabola, Kache Aam Ki Biryani with Rogani Gravy, Spaghetti in Mango Saffron Sauce, Grilled Chicken with Mango Avocado Salsa, and Ambia Fish Curry with Steamed Rice. Serving as a delightful finale, guests will be treated to Mango Cheesecake and Mango Amaranth Phirni, which will satisfy their sweet tooth with exquisite flavours.

What: Mango Festival

Where: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

Date: July 22 – 23, 2023

ABBA, Lady Gaga, Bruno - The Ultimate Tribute

Experience the legendary hits of ABBA, Lady Gaga, and Bruno in an unparalleled way! This nostalgic journey will surely have you singing along, so bring your friends and family, and don't forget your dancing shoes!

Prepare to be immersed in a fabulous atmosphere with breathtaking lights, unforgettable harmonies, and enthusiastic audience participation. TAARINIE COLLECTIVE's dazzling performance will make you appreciate the music of these musical legends over and over again. Join us for an unforgettable time of singing and celebration, as we pay tribute to the timeless classics that have shaped the world of music!

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 9 pm, onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 1000 (Paytm Insider)

Art Exhibition: Memory Trace / Dapaan By Latitude 28

Ankush Safaya’s ‘Memory Trace/Dapaan (…it is said)’ was presented by Latitude 28 in collaboration with Sakshi Gallery. The exhibition transcends the boundaries of reality and imagination, providing viewers with a mesmerizing journey through his artistic expressions. Safaya’s creations serve as a catalyst for memories, conjuring immersive spaces of remembrance.

Drawing inspiration from personal experiences, literature, and music, the artist weaves together a tapestry of connections, deconstructing and reimagining the past while delving into the complexities of life. Safaya’s works exude a serene stillness, yet upon closer examination, they reveal pulsating kinetic energy, conveying profound messages of the human experience. With a unique fusion of engineering and artistic vision, Ankush Safaya reconstructs structures and mechanisms, giving birth to new forms characterized by balance and rhythm.

Each artwork in this exhibition is a testament to his mastery of transforming thoughts into expressive art, inviting viewers to embark on their own introspective journey of memories and connections.

When: July 21 to August 20, 2023

Time: 10:30 am - 7:00 pm

Venue: Latitude 28 Address: F-208, First Floor, Lado Sarai

Modern Art Gallery- Landscapes In Flux

An exhibition that brings together twelve contemporary artists hailing from different directions of the country to explore the idea of how landscapes and architectural designs are perceived from an artist’s glasses.

What: Landscapes in Flux

Dates: 21st -27th July 2023

Venue: The Gallery, Ground Floor, Main Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi