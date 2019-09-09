Abhishek Bachchan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, shares majestic picture

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with much gusto and fervour on September 2, 2019. In Maharashtra, it is one of the major festivals and the festivity continues for 10 long days.

During the festive spirit of Ganesh Utsav, several pandals are beautifully decorated in and around the city and are thronged by devotees for Bappa's darshan.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently visited the very popular Ganpati pandal in Mumbai—Lalbaugcha Raja. He was accompanied by dad and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

AB Junior even shared a breathtaking picture of the Lord on his Instagram handle.

Check it out:

Also, the official Twitter handle of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal shared the pictures of the celebrities too.

Amitabh Bachchan seeks blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja. @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan We're sure Bappa will bless him and his family with wealth and happiness. Catch the #live streaming of #lalbaugcharaja on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. pic.twitter.com/OSUSN7Wqe0 — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2019

Mukesh Ambani with Family seeks blessings of #LalbaugchaRaja We're sure Bappa will bless him and his family with wealth and happiness. @reliancejio @mukeshambani641 @NitaMAmbani #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/vqZOwhl0zV — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2019

Beside the Bachchans who are a regular seeking the darshan of the Lord during Ganesh Utsav, Mukesh Ambani also sought Bappa's blessings. He was accompanied by sons—Anant and Akash respectively.

This year Lalbaugcha Raja had a theme of space and focussed on the Chandrayaan 2 mission of the country. The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja idol looks breathtaking and holds a divine effect on the onlookers.

Ganpati Utsav begins from Ganesh Chaturthi and culminates on Anant Chaturdashi which is on September 12 this year.

At the start of the festivity, AB Junior's wife and popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi with a beautiful Ganpati picture.

In the period of 10 days, devotees welcome Bappa home and pray to him with pure mind, heart, body and soul. After that, the Lord is bid a tearful adieu but with a promise to return the next year.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!