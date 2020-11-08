Ahoi Ashtami 2020: Date, timings, significance and why is it celebrated

New Delhi: Ahoi Ashtami is being celebrated in India on November 8. On this day, mothers observe fast for the well-being of their children. Also known as 'Ahoi Aathe', strict fasting is observed after seeing the early morning moon around 4 am and the fast is broken after seeing the stars at night. Women also avoid drinking water during the puja.

Ahoi Ashtami is also celebrated by women who wish to have children. They also keep fast and pray to Ahoi Mata for her blessings.

The festival is similar to Karwa Chauth, during which women observe a day-long fast for their husband and break it only after sighting the moon.

Ahoi Ashtami puja timings:

The puja muhurat begins at 5.31 pm to 6.49 pm (duration 1 hour 19 minutes)

Star sighting at 5.55 pm

Chandrodaya timing - 11.56 pm

Ashtami tithi begins at - 7.29 am on November 8

Ashtami tithi ends at - 6.50 am on November 9

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated four days after Karwa Chauth and a week before Diwali. It is widely celebrated in Northern India especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The festival is also known as 'Ahoi Aathe' as it falls on the eighth day of the month on the ashtami tithi.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Ahoi Ashtami!