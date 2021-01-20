Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh and others extend wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 

New Delhi: Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh greeted their fans on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Wednesday (January 20).

Ajay took to Twitter to wish his fans. He wrote, "Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

Ajay’s co-star in the upcoming film ‘MayDay’ Rakul took to Instagram to extend wishes on the pious occasion. She wrote in her story, “The greatest comforts and last peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Gurupurab to all. May the teachings of Guru Govind ji reflect goodness, compassion n happiness in all your lives."

Taapsee tweeted in Punjabi to celebrate Gurupurab. This is what she wrote:

‘Saathiya’ actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab.”

This is how others wished:

January 20, 2021 marked Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 354th Prakash Parv or birth anniversary. He was the 10th Sikh leader at the age of 9, making him the last of the living Sikh Gurus.