हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021

Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh and others extend wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 

Ajay’s co-star in the upcoming film ‘MayDay’ Rakul took to Instagram to extend wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 354th Prakash Parv or birth anniversary. She wrote in her story, “The greatest comforts and last peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Gurupurab to all. May the teachings of Guru Govind ji reflect goodness, compassion n happiness in all your lives." 

Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh and others extend wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh greeted their fans on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Wednesday (January 20). 

Ajay took to Twitter to wish his fans. He wrote, "Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

Ajay’s co-star in the upcoming film ‘MayDay’ Rakul took to Instagram to extend wishes on the pious occasion. She wrote in her story, “The greatest comforts and last peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Gurupurab to all. May the teachings of Guru Govind ji reflect goodness, compassion n happiness in all your lives."

Taapsee tweeted in Punjabi to celebrate Gurupurab. This is what she wrote:

‘Saathiya’ actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab.” 

This is how others wished: 

January 20, 2021 marked Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 354th Prakash Parv or birth anniversary. He was the 10th Sikh leader at the age of 9, making him the last of the living Sikh Gurus. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021Ajay DevgnRakul Preet SinghTaapsee Pannugurupurab
Next
Story

Gurpurab 2021: On Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, his famous Shabads will inspire you!
  • 1,05,95,660Confirmed
  • 1,52,718Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M47S

Zee Special Report: Obama's Lion becomes US President