Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Date, Timings and importance

Most of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Bani (or sayings) are found in the Dasam Granth or Dasveh Padshah Ka Granth is given utmost importance has is considered to be the second most important religious book in Sikhism after Guru Granth Sahib.

Pic Courtesy: PTI Photo

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is being celebrated this year on January 20. Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh Guru, who became the leader at the tender age of 9. He was a fearless warrior, a spiritual master and a philosopher as well. 

The great spiritual master was born as Gobind Rai to parents Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. The Sikh guru was born in Patna, Bihar and he was the only son of his parents. 

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Timings:

354th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:58 on Jan 19, 2021
Saptami Tithi Ends - 13:14 on Jan 20, 2021

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded the Sikh warrior community - Khalsa in 1699 and established the Five Ks - which hold utmost importance in Sikhism.  He had four sons  - Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. 

The Five Ks of Khalsa Sikhs: 

- Kesh (uncut hair)
- Kangha (wooden comb)
- Kara (an iron or steel bracelet)
- Kirpan (a sword or dagger)
- Kacchera (short breeches)

Guru Gobind Singh Ji is also credited with enshrining the sacred Guru Granth Sahib as the first and important holy scripture of the community and the eternal Guru.

Most of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Bani (or sayings) are found in the Dasam Granth or Dasveh Padshah Ka Granth is given utmost importance has is considered to be the second most important religious book in Sikhism after Guru Granth Sahib.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Guru Gobind Jayanti!

 

