Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 6 Dos And Don'ts You Must Follow On This Hindu Festival

Akshaya Tritiya is considered the most auspicious day for new beginnings. People celebrate this day of abundance and good fortune in a variety of ways. It occurs on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. As per the Hindu and Jain calendars, this year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22. It is believed that any good work, such as starting a business, buying a house, or jewelry, performed on this day will bring good fortune and prosperity. The festival is celebrated differently in different regions of India. On this day people offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, or Lord Ganesha.

The word "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "never diminishing," and "Tritiya" means "third." Therefore, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third lunar day of Vaishakha month’s Shukla Paksha.

Let’s know from Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu about the Significance of Akshaya Tritiya along with Do’s and Don’ts of Akshaya Tritiya 2023:

In other regions, people take a holy bath in the river Ganga. Some people fast on this day, while others indulge in feasting and celebrating with family and friends. One popular tradition on Akshaya Tritiya is the purchase of gold, as it is considered an auspicious day to invest in gold.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase

● Many people buy gold jewelry or coins, which they believe will bring prosperity and wealth into their lives.

● Some also donate gold to temples or charities as a form of charity and goodwill.

● It has been believed that buying valuable items on this day ensures never-ending rewards and inexhaustible wealth.

Akshaya Tritiya Significance

● Lord Parshuram, Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation, was born on Akshaya Tritiya, which is honored as his birth.

● On Akshaya Tritiya, the Treta Yug is also said to have started.

● According to Indian belief, the sacred Ganga descended to Earth during Akshaya Tritiya.

● On this day, the illustrious sage Ved Vyas started composing the Mahabharata. Lord Ganesha wrote the Mahabharata.

● Draupadi Cheer Haran happened the day after Akshaya Tritiya. Lord Krishna created her clothing to be enduring.

● Kuber prayed to Lord Shiva on Akshaya Tritiya in Sivapuram, and he was granted back his lost money and fortune.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Dos

● Buying gold is considered as auspicious as this adds more value to prosperity and wealth. It ensures a wealthy life.

● Best day to invest money in land or property or you can invest your money in donation and charity.

● It's also an auspicious day for the beginning of a business for a prosperous future.

● Going shopping and buying new clothes and other valuables, especially gold and silver, is considered auspicious on this day.

● Auspicious ceremonies like marriages, engagements, housewarmings, etc should be very auspicious on this day.

● You can also buy a new car today.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Don’ts

● One should avoid these things on this auspicious day. These are plastic accessories, and aluminum or steel utensils.

● Keep the pooja house (worship place) clean and tidy. Avoid any unnecessary clutter here.

● Avoid the consumption of alcohol on this auspicious day. Also, stay away from bad habits like Gambling, lying, and betting.

● Avoid taking loans or owing money. As it may leave a long-lasting impact on your life.

● Onion, garlic, fish, and meat should be avoided today. This attracts poverty.

● If a person has opted fast then they must ensure not to break it.

