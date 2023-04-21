Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Is Akha Teej on April 22 or 23? Check Shubh Muhurat, City-Wise Puja Timings, And Auspicious Time To Buy Gold

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej is one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar and occurs on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. It is considered the most auspicious day for new beginnings and people are gearing up to celebrate the festival with full pomp and show. People celebrate this day of abundance and good fortune in a variety of ways, including purchasing gold, performing pujas, and donating to the poor.

People celebrate this day of abundance and good fortune in a variety of ways, including purchasing gold, performing pujas, and donating to the poor. The celebration likewise has authentic and fanciful importance and is accepted to affect one's life. But when is Akshaya Tritiya? There is a lot of confusion when it comes to the date of Akshaya Tritiya. Let’s check its date, shubh muhurat, city-wise puja timings, and auspicious time to buy gold.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Akha Teej Date April 22 Or April 23?

As per Drik Panchang, the Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 22. The Akshaya Tritiya tithi begins at 7:49 am on April 22 and ends at 7:47 am on April 23.

Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat 2023

The auspicious time or the shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja begins at 7:49 am and ends at 12:20 pm.

Choghadiya Muhurat

Choghadiya Muhurat commences at 7:49 am and ends at 9:04 am on April 22.

Choghadiya Muhurat begins at 7:26 am and ends at 7:47 am.

Akshaya Tritiya City-Wise Puja Time:

New Delhi - 7:49 am to 12:20 pm

Pune - 7:49 am to 12:33 pm

Chennai - 7:49 am to 12:08 pm

Kolkata - 5:10 am to 07:47 pm

Hyderabad - 7:49 am to 12:15 pm

Ahmedabad - 7:49 am to 12:38 pm

Noida - 7:49 am to 12:19 pm

Jaipur - 7:49 am to 12:26 pm

Mumbai - 7:49 am to 12:37 pm

Gurgaon - 7:49 am to 12:21 pm

Bengaluru - 7:49 am to 12:18 pm

Chandigarh - 7:49 am to 12:22 pm

Akshaya Tritiya: Auspicious Time to Buy Gold

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to buy gold on April 22 begins at 7:49 am, and it will end at 5:48 am on April 23. Meanwhile, on April 23, one can buy gold between 7:49 am and 5:48 am.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)