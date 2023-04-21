Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Know Significance, History, And Puja Vidhi Of Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival that is considered to be an auspicious day for starting new ventures and making important purchases. It is a festival that celebrates wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej is one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar and occurs on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. It is believed that any investments made on this day will bring prosperity and good fortune.

Many people also offer prayers and perform charitable acts on this day. People all over India are getting ready to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2023 this year with a great deal of enthusiasm and happiness. This festival is a special occasion for Hindus because of the many customs and rituals that are associated with it, such as buying jewelry made of gold and silver, performing pujas, and donating to the poor.

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, explains the significance of Akshaya Tritiya 2023 and the various ways in which it is celebrated.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Significance In The Hindu Practice

● Akashya Tritiya is celebrated as the birth of Lord Parshuram who is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

● Treta Yug is also thought to have begun on Akshaya Tritiya.

● On Akshaya Tritiya, so says Indian tradition, the holy Ganga came down to Earth.

● On this day, the great sage Ved Vyas began writing Mahabharata. Lord Ganesha penned Mahabharat down.

● On the day after Akshaya Tritiya, Draupadi Cheer Haran took place. Her clothes were made by Lord Krishna to last forever.

● On Akshaya Tritiya in Sivapuram, Kuber prayed to Lord Shiva, and he received his lost wealth and prosperity back.

● On Akshaya Tritiya, people in the state of Orissa begin preparing the Rath for the Rath Yatra.

● Pandavas were given Akshaya Patra by Lord Krishna on Akshaya Tritiya Day. This utensil never lets the food go.

● In the Jain faith, Akshaya Tritiya is also very important. This is a holy day because, on this day, Jains end their eight-day fast (Athai) known as Varshi Tap Parana.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Vrat and Puja Vidhi

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu shares Akshaya Tritiya Vrat and Puja Vidhi.

● On this day, those who observe a fast must get dressed early in yellow clothing.

● Now, at home, bathe the idol of Vishnu in Gangajal and present Tulsi, a garland of yellow flowers, or just yellow flowers.

● After that, light a Ghee wick lamp and incense, and choose a yellow seat.

● Further, recount texts connected with Vishnu like Vishnu Sahasranama, and Vishnu Chalisa.

● Sing Vishnu Ji's Aarti at the end.

● In addition, it will yield excellent results if the worshiper can provide food or donations to the less fortunate.

Akshaya Tritiya is a celebration that holds a unique spot in the hearts of Hindus across India. People celebrate this day of abundance and good fortune in a variety of ways, including purchasing gold, performing pujas, and donating to the poor. The celebration likewise has authentic and fanciful importance and is accepted to affect one's life. Let us embrace the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya 2023 and strive to cultivate positivity, abundance, and prosperity in our lives as we celebrate this festival.

