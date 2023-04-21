Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: 7 Tips To Ensure Your Makeup Lasts Longer

Eid is a major religious festival celebrated by Muslims around the world, marking the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan. The celebration of Eid is a time for joy, prayer, and family gatherings. Muslims start their day by offering prayers at the mosque, which is followed by a festive breakfast that includes all the delicacies including sweets, cakes, and savory snacks. The celebration of Eid ul-Fitr is a time of joy, happiness, and unity for Muslims worldwide. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon.

It is a time to reflect on the values of Islam and reminds of the importance of unity, love, and compassion. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr may vary in different parts of the world depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid celebrations are celebrated with full pomp and show, hence it is essential to ensure your makeup lasts longer to keep up with the celebrations. Here we have listed seven ways to keep your makeup intact and up to the mark throughout the celebration.

7 Tips To Ensure Your Makeup Lasts Longer This Eid

Start With A Clean Base

Before applying makeup, make sure your skin is clean and moisturized. This will help your makeup go on smoothly and stay on longer.

Use A Primer

A good primer can help your makeup adhere better to your skin, prevent it from creasing or melting, and make it last longer.

Choose Long-Wearing Products

Look for makeup products that are specifically designed to last longer, such as long-wearing foundations, waterproof mascara, and smudge-proof eyeliner.

Set Your Makeup With Powder

After applying foundation and concealer, use a powder to set your makeup and prevent it from smudging or melting.

Carry Blotting Papers

Blotting papers are a great way to quickly remove excess oil from your skin without disturbing your makeup. Keep a pack with you to touch up throughout the day.

Use A Setting Spray

A setting spray can help lock your makeup in place and prevent it from fading or melting throughout the day.

Avoid Touching Your Face

Touching your face can transfer oil and bacteria to your skin, causing your makeup to break down more quickly. Try to avoid touching your face as much as possible to keep your makeup looking fresh all day long.