Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance Of Buying Gold On This Day - All You Need To Know

An auspicious day for Hindua, Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be the perfect day for starting new ventures and making important purchases. With various religious rituals and activities marking the day, Akshaya Tritiya is a celebration of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, the day is observed on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha - that is the third day or Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakha.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date And Time

It is believed that any investments made on this day will bring prosperity and good fortune. Check out the muhurat for this year's festival:

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Date: May 10

Trtiya Tithi Begins: May 10, 2024 - 4.17 am

Tritiya Tithi Ends: May 11, 2024 - 2.50 am

Significance Of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as the birth of Lord Parshuram, considered the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Treta Yug is also thought to have begun on Akshaya Tritiya. According to some legends, it's believed that the holy Ganga came down to Earth on this day. It's also believed that on this day, the great sage Ved Vyas began narrating the Mahabharata while Lord Ganesha penned it down.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why People Buy Gold?

According to Drik Panchang, on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, the Lakshmi-Narayana form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped with full devotion. In Lakshmi-Narayana form, Lord Vishnu is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi. So Akshaya Tritiya is linked to not just Lord Vishnu but Goddess Lakshmi as well. The most important ritual performed on the day of Akshaya Tritiya includes buying gold, thanks to which the demand for gold surges on this day. It is believed that gold bought on Akshaya Tritiya brings everlasting prosperity and stays in the family for generations to come.

