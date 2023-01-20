Amavasya 2023: Tithi, significance, rituals - check date list for the year

Amavasya refers to the lunar phase of the new moon, it is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar. It is a significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. According to the Hindu calendar, Magha Amavasya also known as Mauni Amavasya is celebrated in the Magh month. This year the Magha Amavsya is on January 21 and since it's on a Saturday, it's also the Shani Amavysa.

According to Drik Panchang, "All Amavasya days are appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors. Amavasya day is also an appropriate day to perform Kalasarpa Dosha puja. Amavasya is also spelled and pronounced as Amavasai or Amavas."

Magha Amavasya: Date, timing and tithi

Date: January 21, 2023 (Saturday)

Begins at 6:17 AM, January 21

Ends at 2:22 AM, January 22

Magha Amavasya: Significance and rituals

On this day, Maun Vrat is observed, because of which it is also known as Mauni Amavasya. It's a very difficult vrat as people observing it can't utter a single word throughout the fasting time. As per mythology, people observe this day as the birthday of sage Manu, and Maun Vrat is practiced to attain the quality of perfect speech. It is considered an auspicious day for doing penance and seeking God's forgiveness.

Shani Amavasya: Significance

Amavasya falling on Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya. So on January 21, Magha Amavasya coincides with Shani Amavasya. On Shani Amavasya, Shani Dev is specially worshiped. It's an important day as per Hindu beliefs, as it's believed that one can get relief from all sufferings of life by worshipping Lord Shani.

Amavasya 2023: Date and time

There are multiple Amavasyas in a year, each month. Here are the Amavasya dates for the year 2023:

Magha Amavasya: January 21, 2023, Saturday

Phalguna Amavasya: February 19, 2023, Monday to February 20, 2023, Monday

Chaitra Amavasya: March, 21, 2023, Tuesday

Vaishakha Amavasya: April 19, 2023, Wednesday to April 20, 2023, Thursday

Jyeshtha Amavasya: May 19, 2023, Friday

Ashadha Amavasya: June 17, 2023, Saturday

Shravana Amavasya: July 17, 2023, Monday

Shravana Adhik Amavasya: August 15, 2023, Tuesday to August 16, 2023, Wednesday

Bhadrapada Amavasya: September 14, 2023, Thursday

Ashwina Amavasya: October 14, 2023, Saturday

Kartika Amavasya: November 13, 2023, Monday

Margashirsha Amavasya: December 12, 2023, Tuesday

Source: Drik Panchang