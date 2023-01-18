Exclusive: 5 Vastu tips to earn money and bag the dream job - check astrologer's advice

The Covid-19 pandemic in the last 2-3 years has adversely affected several aspects of people's lives. While it impacted the health of many individuals, in some, wealth was majorly depleted. For few others, both health and wealth went for a toss during the pandemic. Vastu expert Deepa Joshi of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says that it is important to maintain a positive Vastu in our homes now. "Every direction in the house has its own importance - the place where we cook, eat, sit, study, work and sleep, all have their own signficance. They play a very important role and have an impact on us. Just as in the human body, the location of each body part plays an important role, in the same way, Vastu is connected to the different directions and locations of the house."

Vastu tips for bagging the dream job

While your qualifications and skills are key to the job you get, Vastu plays an important role in how your destiny shapes up, says Vastu experts. Deepa Joshi points out that to get a dream job, one needs to maintain proper Vastu in one's home. "Out of 24 hours, on an average we spend around 14-15 hours in the house. So the positive energy that prevails in our house has a huge impact on our day to day activities and our lifestyle," says Joshi.

Below are the tips listed by Vastu expert Deepa Joshi for bagging a dream job:

Sit in the North direction as it is the place of Lord Kubera, the king of money and wealth If you are working on a laptop , mobile or any other electronic gadget, the connection of the charging point should be in the south east corner of the room. If you are dreaming to become a successful entrepreneur by selling products, keep the products in the North West corner of the premises. Northwest corner of the house is the place of Lord Vayu. Don’t have any windows in the South direction. Sit in the East-South-East (ESE) corner to make better decisions.

"Apart from the above tips, have faith in God and blessings of the elders of the house. Do your Karma, definitely, you will see good results," says Deepa Joshi.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on information provided by expert quoted. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)