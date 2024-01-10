trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708148
NewsLifestyleCulture
AMAVASYA 2024

Amavasya 2024 Calendar: Dates, Rituals, Significance - Check Details

Amavasya is a significant day in the Hindu calendar. On this day, the moon is not visible and it's considered a significant day to worship the ancestors or forefathers.

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amavasya falls every month
  • Amavasya days are considered ideal for Pind Daan and Pitru Tarpan
  • It is believed that chanting Vishnu Sahasranaama can help people get rid of Pitru Dosha
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amavasya 2024 Calendar: Dates, Rituals, Significance - Check Details Image by Pixabay (representational purposes)

Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar. It falls every month and this day is dedicated to the worshipping of forefathers or ancestors. Many Hindu rituals are only performed on Amavasya Tithi and therefore it has gained significance. Amavasya falling on weekday Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya and Amavasya falling on weekday Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya.

According to the Drik Panchang website, "All Amavasya days are appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors. Amavasya day is also an appropriate day to perform Kalasarpa Dosha puja. Amavasya is also spelt and pronounced as Amavasai or Amavas."

Pausha Amavasya 2024: Date, Tithi

Date: January 11, 2024 (Thursday)

Paksha: Krishna Paksha

Tithi: Amavasya up to 5:26 PM

Also Read: Yearly Love Horoscope For 2024: Be Patient And Let Love Bloom, Zodiacs

Amavsya 2024: List Of Dates Throughout Year

Amavasya

Date
   
Pausha Amavasya January 11, 2024
Magha Amavasya February 9, 2024
Phalguna Amavasya March 10, 2024
Chaitra Amavasya April 8, 2024
Vaishakha Amavasya May 7, 2024
Jyeshtha Amavasya June 6, 2024
Ashadha Amavasya July 5, 2024
Shravana Amavasya August 4, 2024
Bhadrapada Amavasya September 2, 2024
Ashwina Amavasya October 2, 2024
Kartika Amavasya November 1, 2024
Margashirsha Amavasya November 30, 2024
Pausha Amavasya December 30, 2024

Pausha Amavasya 2024: Significance And Rituals

Amavasya is the day when the Moon is not visible in the sky. This day is considered a very significant day to worship the ancestors or forefathers. On this day, many people perform Pitru tarpan and Pind Daan. This day is considered auspicious to perform any religious and spiritual activities. While Amavasya occurs every month, Pausha Amavasya falls during the month of Pausha. This year is on January 11. 

On this day, people wake up early in the morning and take a sacred bath. Most people visit holy places to take a dip in the holy river Ganga. Devotees offer Arghya to Lord Surya on this day. Amavasya days are considered ideal for Pind Daan and Pitru Tarpan. 5. It is believed that chanting Vishnu Sahasranaama can help people get rid of Pitru Dosha.

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship