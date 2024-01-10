Amavasya 2024 Calendar: Dates, Rituals, Significance - Check Details
Amavasya is a significant day in the Hindu calendar. On this day, the moon is not visible and it's considered a significant day to worship the ancestors or forefathers.
- Amavasya falls every month
- Amavasya days are considered ideal for Pind Daan and Pitru Tarpan
- It is believed that chanting Vishnu Sahasranaama can help people get rid of Pitru Dosha
Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar. It falls every month and this day is dedicated to the worshipping of forefathers or ancestors. Many Hindu rituals are only performed on Amavasya Tithi and therefore it has gained significance. Amavasya falling on weekday Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya and Amavasya falling on weekday Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya.
According to the Drik Panchang website, "All Amavasya days are appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors. Amavasya day is also an appropriate day to perform Kalasarpa Dosha puja. Amavasya is also spelt and pronounced as Amavasai or Amavas."
Pausha Amavasya 2024: Date, Tithi
Date: January 11, 2024 (Thursday)
Paksha: Krishna Paksha
Tithi: Amavasya up to 5:26 PM
Amavsya 2024: List Of Dates Throughout Year
|
Amavasya
|
Date
|Pausha Amavasya
|January 11, 2024
|Magha Amavasya
|February 9, 2024
|Phalguna Amavasya
|March 10, 2024
|Chaitra Amavasya
|April 8, 2024
|Vaishakha Amavasya
|May 7, 2024
|Jyeshtha Amavasya
|June 6, 2024
|Ashadha Amavasya
|July 5, 2024
|Shravana Amavasya
|August 4, 2024
|Bhadrapada Amavasya
|September 2, 2024
|Ashwina Amavasya
|October 2, 2024
|Kartika Amavasya
|November 1, 2024
|Margashirsha Amavasya
|November 30, 2024
|Pausha Amavasya
|December 30, 2024
Pausha Amavasya 2024: Significance And Rituals
Amavasya is the day when the Moon is not visible in the sky. This day is considered a very significant day to worship the ancestors or forefathers. On this day, many people perform Pitru tarpan and Pind Daan. This day is considered auspicious to perform any religious and spiritual activities. While Amavasya occurs every month, Pausha Amavasya falls during the month of Pausha. This year is on January 11.
On this day, people wake up early in the morning and take a sacred bath. Most people visit holy places to take a dip in the holy river Ganga. Devotees offer Arghya to Lord Surya on this day. Amavasya days are considered ideal for Pind Daan and Pitru Tarpan. 5. It is believed that chanting Vishnu Sahasranaama can help people get rid of Pitru Dosha.
