Amavasya January 2023: Do NOT take crucial life decisions, check important dos and don'ts for this day

Amavasya 2023: Amayasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar. The moon plays a very significant role in people's lives and it has special significance in the Hindu religion. On all Amavasya days, it is considered appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to please the soul of our ancestors. According to astrologer Sandeep Rai, on the day of Amavasya, an immense amount of unbalanced energies may occur in our body and mind, based on which various traditions and rituals are being crafted. This is done with the intent that we can control and manage the unbalanced flow of those energies.

On January 21, 2023, the Magha Amavsya has fallen. Since it's a Saturday, it's also the Shani Amavysa. Sandeep Rai of All India Institute of Occult Science lists some dos and don'ts for the day:

Dos:

Fasting on this day is considered auspicious; it is supposed to ensure the good health of the spouse and the well-being of progenies

Light a mustard oil lamp at ‘Peepal Tree’ to please the ancestors

Wake up early in the morning and after taking a bath, worship lord Shiva and Vishnu

Pour a spoon of milk in a hole of the earth, it will help you get rid of hurdles in life

In order to neutralize the ill effects of Shani Dev, offer mustard oil, black ‘urad dal’, an iron piece, black cloth, and a blue flower in Shani Temple and chant the Vedic mantra of Lord Saturn – 101 times – 'Om Nilanjansamabhas Ravuputra Yamagrajam. Chayamartandsambhut Namami Shanaishchara". This will remove the anger and malefic effects of Saturn and also, other planets.

Feed wheat flour balls to the fishes on Amavasya; it will remove all obstructions pertaining to incoming wealth

For a person who is chronically ill: Wake up before sunrise, after having a bath, take a thread from any clothing which is worn by the patient and some additional cotton, make a wick dip it in a lamp filled with mustard oil, and light this lamp; place it in front of an idol of Lord Hanuman and chant the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

Offer five different fruits to a cow - this will bring peace & harmony in the family

If possible, offer to pour barley, washed in milk, into a moving stream or a river; by doing this, your fate will always favor you

Thank all our ancestors and take blessings from the elders in the family



Don'ts:

No auspicious ceremony should be performed.

Do not pluck, Tulsi leaves or the leaves of the ‘Bail Tree’

Must not consume tamasic food like meat, fish, egg garlic and onions, etc

Avoid going out or long travels

Should not take any life-changing decisions

Avoid any kind of quarrels or fights at home

Do not get angry or use abusive language

If going out is absolutely unavoidable, then follow these small tips:

1. Chant Chandra Gayatri Mantra

2. Carry a pure moonstone pendant

3. Breath 21 times with your left nostril while closing the right one and step out with your left foot forward first - this way, you will activate the intuitive part of your brain

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the astrologer quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News)