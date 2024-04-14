Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: 5 Intriguing Facts About The Leader Who Piloted Indian Constitution

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed annually on April 14 to commemorate the birth of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, widely recognized as the "Father of the Indian Constitution." The Indian Constitution was authored by the esteemed social reformer, often affectionately called "Babasaheb."

Early Life and Education

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Despite being born into a poor Dalit family, he excelled in his studies and earned degrees in political science and economics. His pursuit of knowledge led him to Columbia University, where he became the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics.

Contributions to Social Reform

Dr Ambedkar's life was dedicated to fighting for the rights of Dalits and advocating for social equality. He played a pivotal role in the Poona Pact of 1932, which ensured Dalit representation in legislatures. His efforts in the Dalit movement and his advocacy for equality have left a lasting impact on Indian society.

Achievements and Legacy

Dr BR Ambedkar's achievements are as diverse as they are impressive. He mastered around 64 subjects, knew 9 languages, and studied across the world for 21 years. His 20-page autobiography, "Waiting for a Visa," is even used as a textbook at Columbia University. In 1956, he converted to Buddhism, reflecting his deep commitment to social reform and equality.

Unique Facts about Dr BR Ambedkar

- Multifaceted Scholar: He was the first person in India to pursue a doctorate and had a master's degree in 64 subjects. Knew 9 languages and had studied across the world for 21 years.

- Religious Conversion: Born into a Hindu family of the Mahaar caste, he later converted to Buddhism.

- Global Recognition: His statue is the only one of an Indian alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum and his 20-page autobiography, 'Waiting for a Visa', is a course textbook at Columbia University in USA.

- Artistic Contribution: He was the first to paint Lord Buddha with open eyes, a departure from the traditional closed-eye depictions.

- Legal Pioneer: Ambedkar was the first lawyer from a backward caste and the only person to stage a Satyagraha for drinking water rights.

As we celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us remember his contributions to Indian society. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of equality, social justice, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.