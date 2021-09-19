Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Know the significance of immersing Lord Ganesha idols

New Delhi: On Anant Chaturdashi, it is believed, Lord Ganesha heads back to his heavenly abode. This year Anant Chaturdashi is on Sunday (September 19).

After the 10-day long festivity of Ganesh Utsav which began this year on September 10, it is now time for bidding Bappa adieu. With his departure, the 10-day long Ganeshotsav festival will culminate. Ananta Chaturdashi signifies the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

As per tradition, huge life-size idols of Lord Ganesha are taken towards the ocean for immersion and devotees gather in large numbers to join the procession.

However, do you know why Lord Ganesha's idols are immersed in water?

According to beliefs, the Visarjan symbolises life and death and how all beings that die eventually become one with the earth. It also reiterates the fact that everyone who is born on this planet has to say goodbye someday. In short, it symbolises the simple truth of mortality.

There is also a belief that water has cleansing properties physically and spiritually. So, immersing oneself in water is washing away all obstacles and purifying oneself. The same is the case for Lord Ganesha's idol.

Due to the deadly novel coronavirus second-wave outbreak and environmental hazards, most people nowadays opt for bringing eco-friendly Ganesha and immersing the idol at home.

With faith in their hearts and tears in their eyes, devotees bid adieu to the Lord of Wisdom and urge him to visit next year.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!