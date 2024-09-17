Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Celebrations And Rituals For Ganesh Visarjan

Anant Chaturdashi is one of the most significant festivals in Hindu culture, celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across India. Falling Today, 17 September, i.e. the 14th day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada; Anant Chaturdashi marks the end of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped in his infinite form as Anant, symbolizing the endless, eternal nature of the universe.

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

The word "Anant" means infinite, and "Chaturdashi" refers to the 14th day. Today, 17 September, Lord Vishnu is worshipped in his eternal and boundless form; symbolizing infinity and the endless cycles of time. According to Hindu mythology, Anant Chaturdashi is associated with the Ananta Vrata, a vow that devotees undertake to seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings for prosperity, protection, and good fortune.

It is also the day when the immersion (Visarjan) of Lord Ganesha idols takes place after the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Families and communities bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings and promising to welcome him back the next year.

Auspicious Timings for Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan 2024

Performing Ganesh Visarjan during the auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat on Anant Chaturdashi is believed to bring good fortune and divine blessings. Here are the key timings according to Drik Panchang:

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 03:10 PM on September 16, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 09:11 AM to 01:47 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 03:19 PM to 04:51 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha): 07:51 PM to 09:19 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 10:47 PM to 03:12 AM, September 18

Rituals and Traditions

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees observe various rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu. A special puja is performed where a sacred thread, known as Anant Sutra, is tied on the wrist. This thread, often made of cotton or silk with 14 knots, represents the 14 years that Lord Vishnu promised his devotee to protect and provide prosperity. Men tie the thread on their right wrist, while women tie it on their left wrist, praying for wealth, health, and peace.

Some of the key rituals observed during Anant Chaturdashi include:

- Anant Puja: Devotees worship Lord Vishnu with offerings of fruits, sweets, flowers, and an elaborate meal known as bhog. Special prayers are offered, and the Anant Sutra is tied while chanting prayers seeking protection and eternal prosperity.

- Ganesh Visarjan: The day is most prominently known for the grand Ganesh Visarjan processions, where devotees carry the idols of Lord Ganesha to rivers, lakes, or the sea for immersion. These processions are filled with music, dance, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” It’s a festive yet emotional moment as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, asking him to return next year with more blessings.

- Fasting and Charity: Many devotees observe fasts on this day, consuming only fruits or a simple meal after performing the Anant Puja. Charity and donations to the poor are also considered highly auspicious acts, as they symbolize sharing and caring for the less fortunate.

Mythological Story Behind Anant Chaturdashi

The significance of Anant Chaturdashi is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. According to legend, a devout woman named Sushila was advised by Lord Vishnu to observe the Anant Vrata to bring prosperity to her family. She tied the Anant Sutra on her wrist and followed all rituals with devotion, which led to the prosperity and well-being of her family.

However, her husband, Kaudinya, unaware of the significance of the ritual, removed the thread and faced various hardships. Realizing his mistake, he later sought Lord Vishnu's blessings and performed the Anant Vrata, bringing peace and prosperity back to his family. This story is a reminder of the power of faith, devotion, and the eternal presence of the divine.

Anant Chaturdashi Celebrations Across India

The celebrations of Anant Chaturdashi vary across regions but are especially grand in Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of Gujarat, where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on a large scale. The grand immersion processions of Ganesh Visarjan are the highlight of the day, with communities gathering in large numbers to offer their final prayers to Lord Ganesha.

In northern and southern India, the day is primarily focused on worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing the Anant Vrata. Devotees perform pujas in temples and at home, seeking divine blessings for a prosperous future.

Anant Chaturdashi is a day that brings together devotion, celebration, and the values of faith and perseverance. Whether it is the vibrant processions of Ganesh Visarjan or the sacred observance of the Anant Vrata, the festival signifies the cyclical nature of life, the infinite blessings of the divine, and the importance of devotion. As families bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, they look forward to his return the next year, ensuring the spirit of togetherness and faith continues in their lives.