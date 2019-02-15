Anti-Valentine's Week 2019: Know when is Slap Day, Kick Day, Breakup Day etc

New Delhi: Until yesterday, February 14, couples all around the globe were busy declaring their love for one another. Valentine's week begins from February 7 (Rose Day) and lasts up to the 'day of love', 14th Feb. Right after Valentine's week, an anti-valentine's week is observed (February doesn't sound so romantic suddenly!). Beginning from today, that is 15th of February, the Anti-Valentine's week will last until the 'Breakup Day', that is February 21.

Today, on February 15 Slap Day is observed followed by Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day and so on!

Check out the full ' datesheet' below:

February 15, 2019 – Slap Day 2019

February 16, 2019 – Kick Day 2019

February 17, 2019 – Perfume Day 2019

February 18, 2019 – Flirting Day 2019

February 19, 2019 – Confession Day 2019

February 20, 2019 – Missing Day 2019

February 21, 2019– Breakup Day 2019

Making plans already?

Wishing our readers a very Happy Anti-Valentine's week!