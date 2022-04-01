हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day 2022: Watch your back, don't get pranked - Check why this day is full of fun!

April Fools' Day sees people playing harmless pranks on each other.

April Fool&#039;s Day 2022: Watch your back, don&#039;t get pranked - Check why this day is full of fun!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The official fun-filled prank day is here - April 1! Most of us have been fooled by friends, family or acquaintances on April Fool's Day with their sweet little pranks. But ever wondered why we do what we do? Let's try to decode the story behind this special day.

APRIL FOOL'S DAY CELEBRATION:

It is said that this day was first marked in the 19th century, and then went on become hugely popular everywhere. It was Geoffrey Chaucer's 'The Canterbury Tales' (1392) where the first precursor of the day was found written. In the tale, vain cock Chauntecleer is fooled by a fox, which is taken as a reference to the day.

There are many references in literature that indicate that Fools' Day had a meaning back in time. French poet Eloy d'Amerval referred to a poisson d’avril (April fool, literally "April fish"), a possible reference to the holiday. In 1539, Eduard de Dene also mentioned about a nobleman who sent his servants on foolish errands on April 1.

The day is immensely popular in countries like Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and the United States, where practical jokes are played upon each other to celebrate it. April Fools' Day sees people playing harmless pranks on each other.

Interestingly, some references to the day trace back to the Roman festival of Hilaria and even to the festival of Holi festival of India, and the Medieval Feast of Fools. 

Have a Fun-Foooled Day!

 

