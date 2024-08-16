Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Biography & Achievements

Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a famous Indian politician and diplomat who had three terms as prime minister. He served as president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 1968 to 1972. He was elected to the Lok Sabha ten times and the Rajya Sabha twice throughout his 50 year career. Due to health concerns, he left politics in 2009. Good Governance Day is observed on his birthday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Biography

In addition to being a politician, he was a poet and a founding member of his party. As the tenth prime minister of India, he held the position for three terms, the first of which ended after just 13 days in 1996 because of a lack of parliamentary support. He headed the NDA alliance in 1998, but resigned after 13 months due to the AIADMK's withdrawal of support. India undertook the Pokhran nuclear tests during his term, and he also guided his nation to victory in the 1999 Kargil War. Along with starting the Delhi-Lahore bus service and signing the Lahore Declaration, he also started peace initiatives with Pakistan.

After winning the 1999 elections, Vajpayee took office again and held it for the entire tenure until 2004. Important reforms like the National Highways Development Project, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan were carried out under his reign. By working with President Bill Clinton on the Historic Vision Document, he improved relations with the United States. Vajpayee concentrated on coalition governance, even though the RSS was pressuring him to advance the Hindutva agenda.

After a lengthy political career that saw him serve in the Rajya Sabha twice and the Lok Sabha 10 times, Atal Bihari Vajpayee retired in December 2005. He didn't get married and treated Namita Bhattacharya, his niece, like his daughter. Following a stroke in 2009 that impairs his speech and cognitive abilities, poet and enthusiast of Indian classical music Vajpayee's health began to deteriorate. He was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, in June 2018, and on August 16, 2018, following more than two months of care, he passed away.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Achievements