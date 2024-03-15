Avoid Auspicious Activities From March 14 To April 13, Advises Astrologer

During the forthcoming Kharmas, astrologer Praduman Suri has wisely cautioned everyone, advising against starting any auspicious activities between March 14 and April 13.

Understanding Kharmas:

Kharmas marks the beginning of the lunar month, commencing on March 14 when the Sun enters Pisces and concluding on April 13.

The Mythological Connection:

In Sanskrit, Kharmas is derived from ancient mythological tales featuring Lord Surya, who grants his horses respite by leading them to a pond during this time. To maintain cosmic order, Surya positions the horses ahead of his chariot, symbolizing a slower pace that affects auspicious endeavors negatively.

Recommendations for Kharmas:

- Charity: Donate money or goods to the needy as much as possible until April 13.

- Religious Pilgrimages: Perform religious pilgrimages during Kharmas.

- Ghee Lamp: Light a ghee lamp daily in front of the tulsi plant.

- Virtuous Deeds: Perform virtuous deeds and remember the divine. Any auspicious activity performed after spending Kharmas in daily tulsi worship and charity will be more fruitful.