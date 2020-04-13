Baisakhi 2020: Top SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook messages to send to your loved ones

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is being celebrated on Monday, April 13, this year. It hold great significance for the Sikhs and is one of the major festivals in Punjab and the other parts of North India.

Baisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. On this day, temples, Gurudwaras are decorated, bhajans, devotional satsangs are organised to spread the message of God.

Sikhs take a holy bath before visiting the Gurudwara in the morning on this day. Devotees exchange food and offer prasad to the Lord.

As India celebrated Baisakhi today, here's a compilation of top WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS which you can send to your loved ones:

- Wahe Guru Di Jaa Khalsa, Wahe Guri Di Ji Fateh. Baishakhi Di Lakh Lakh Wadaiyan!

- Happy Baishakhi. Wish the best of health, wealth and blessings of God for you and your family.

- Baisakhi di iss pawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyaan. Wahe Guru ji sab bhala karein.

- Babaji di kripa aapke parivar par bani rahe. Baisakhi Mubarak!

- Sunehari dhup barsat ke baad, thodi si khushi har baat ke baad,usi tarah ho mubarak aap ko ye nayi subah kal raat ke baad. Happy Baisakhi!

- Nach lo gaalo humare saath, aaya hai Baisakhi ka tyohaar, mana lo khushiyan sabke saath, aayi ab maujon ki bahaar, aaya hai Baisakhi ka tyohaar.

- Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Punjabi New Year ahead. Happy Baishakhi!

- May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s blessings always be with you. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s teachings inspire you. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Baisakhi.