Baisakhi 2021: Send these best WhatsApp, text and Facebook messages to your near and dear ones

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi will be celebrated this year on April 14. It usually falls on the 13 or 14 of this month as per the Nanakshahi calendar and the Mool Nanakshahi Calendar. One of the major festivals in North India, Baisakhi holds greater significance for the Sikhs.

BAISAKHI SIGNIFICANCE:

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. On this day, temples, Gurudwaras are decorated beautifully with garlands and other items.

Bhajans, devotional satsangs are organised to spread the message of God.

Also, Sikhs take a holy bath before visiting the Gurudwara in the morning on this day. Devotees exchange food and offer prasad to the Lord.

Here's wishing all our readers a Happy Baisakhi!