Baisakhi 2023: Here’s How India Is Celebrating Harvest Festival

Baisakhi is a festival of great significance for the Sikh and Hindu communities in and around India. It is celebrated with immense fervour and enthusiasm, and it is a symbol of hope, joy, and prosperity. The festival is a reminder of the values of unity, equality, and brotherhood that are essential for building a harmonious and peaceful society. It marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. The festival falls on the first day of the month of Vaisakh in the Hindu calendar, and hence it is also known as Vaisakhi. The festival marks the onset of the harvest season in Punjab and is thus also celebrated as a harvest festival.

Baisakhi is usually celebrated on the 13th or 14th of April every year. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. People wear new clothes and prepare special dishes, including Kada Prasad, a sweet dish made from wheat flour, sugar, and ghee, and Langar, a community meal prepared in the Gurudwara. People participate in Bhangra and Giddha, traditional dance forms of Punjab, and enjoy lively music.

Baisakhi 2023: Rituals And Celebrations Across India

Today, India witnessed the festival of harvest, Baisakhi, where a large number of devotees paid a visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar and took a holy dip in the `Sarovar.`

Amid tight security, a large number of people reached Anandpur Sahab Gurdwara in Punjab`s Rupnagar. In Delhi, a large number of devotees reached Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and offered prayers on the occasion. Devotees will offer prayers in Gurudwara throughout the day. The festival of Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of Vaisakhi pic.twitter.com/YxqO6ACMRF — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi. In his greetings, Punjab CM said, "The creation of the Khalsa without caste and colour discrimination was done by Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the holy land of Anandpur Sahib."

"Many congratulations to all the Sikh Sangats bowing down at Guru's feet on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi," he tweeted. To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in nagar kirtan. `Kada prasad` is distributed among the devotees. The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

(With ANI inputs)