Baisakhi 2024: Date, Significance, Celebrations And All About The Festival

Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi, one of the biggest festivals in the Sikh community, marks the beginning of the harvest season. The festival of Baisakhi is annually celebrated across the nation with much fanfare and glory. Baisakhi, which is celebrated primarily in Punjab, provides the promise of a better tomorrow as well as the hope for success, joy, and fortune.

During this time, people gather to spend time with their families, friends, and other loved ones. Together, they celebrate the day, enjoy dishes made especially for Baisakhi, and commemorate the start of the harvest season. In the Indian state of Haryana, Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is celebrated.

Baisakhi 2024: Date And Time

This year, Baisakhi 2024 will be celebrated on April 13 (Saturday) commencing at 9.15 pm just before the Mesha Sankranti, as per the Drik Panchang.

Baisakhi 2024: History

For the Sikh community, Baisakhi is both a harvest celebration and a religious holiday. On March 30, 1699, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa, or "pure" Sikh society. He allegedly declared that all people are equal and eliminated the division between groups that belong to upper and lower castes. The Guru tradition in Sikhism was later outlawed, and the Guru Granth Sahib was declared the religion's sacred text of unchanging instruction, according to drikpanchang.com.

This day in 1699 was Vaisakhi when Guru Gobind exhorted disciples to devote their lives to serving the Lord. It is said that five people donated their skills, and they were eventually dubbed "panj piaras."

Baisakhi 2024: Significance

On this day, the Sikh community celebrates with great joy. People visit their houses of worship, or Gurudwaras, and participate in processions known as nagar kirtan. They also decorate the Gurudwaras to make them look more beautiful. With their loved ones, people celebrate the day while the devotees receive 'kada' prasad.

Baisakhi Celebrations

People wear brand-new, colorful clothing for this occasion, and in the evenings they perform bhangra, a Punjabi folk dance. Families and friends gather for the occasion. Baisakhi fairs, or melas, are also held in a number of the states' regions. Nagar kirtan processions, which include singing and chanting from the Shri Guru Granth Sahib, are another way that people celebrate the day.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)