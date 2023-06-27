topStoriesenglish2627675
Bakrid 2023: Eid-ul-Adha Date And Time In UAE, India And Other Countries

The festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar. Since the date depends on the sighting of the moon it varies every year. 

  • Bakrid commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God
  • It is believed that before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead
  • In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and give it to friends, family and to the poor

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals for Muslims and is also known as Bakrid or 'festival of sacrifice', or  Eid-al-Adha. There are two prominent Eids celebrated by Muslims - one is Eid-ul-Fitr and the other one being Eid-ul-Adha. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar. The date of Eid-ul-Adha is based on the sighting of the moon and therefore, the date keeps changing every year. In places such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, the UK, the US, and Canada the occasion will be celebrated on June 28. In India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Bakrid Dates In Different Countries

United Arab Emirates (UAE)  June 28
Saudi Arabia  June 28
India  June 29
Pakistan  June 29
Indonesia   June 29
Malaysia  June 29
Bangladesh  June 29
Morocco June 29

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Significance

This holy day commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. According to the Quran, Prophet Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends, and neighbours; and the remaining third is savoured by the family.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. They dress up in traditional clothes, exchange gifts and spend time with friends and family.  

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 In India

According to the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and the last month. It is in this month that most Muslims perform Hajj. Eid-ul-Adha occurs on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah and the day is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm. In 2023, Bakra Eid will be celebrated in India on June 29, 2023

