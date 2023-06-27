Bakrid 2023: Eid-ul-Adha Date And Time In UAE, India And Other Countries

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals for Muslims and is also known as Bakrid or 'festival of sacrifice', or Eid-al-Adha. There are two prominent Eids celebrated by Muslims - one is Eid-ul-Fitr and the other one being Eid-ul-Adha. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar. The date of Eid-ul-Adha is based on the sighting of the moon and therefore, the date keeps changing every year. In places such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, the UK, the US, and Canada the occasion will be celebrated on June 28. In India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Bakrid Dates In Different Countries

United Arab Emirates (UAE) June 28 Saudi Arabia June 28 India June 29 Pakistan June 29 Indonesia June 29 Malaysia June 29 Bangladesh June 29 Morocco June 29

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Significance

This holy day commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. According to the Quran, Prophet Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends, and neighbours; and the remaining third is savoured by the family.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. They dress up in traditional clothes, exchange gifts and spend time with friends and family.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 In India

According to the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and the last month. It is in this month that most Muslims perform Hajj. Eid-ul-Adha occurs on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah and the day is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm. In 2023, Bakra Eid will be celebrated in India on June 29, 2023

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)