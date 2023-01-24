Basant Panchami 2023: Follow these 15 Vastu tips for money, success and fame

Basant Panchami 2023: Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha; the day marks the beginning of the spring season. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshiped as the deity of knowledge, learning, and art. Hindus follow many customs and practices which they believe will make the goddess happy. For instance, wearing yellow is considered auspicious on this day - the yellow colour signifies harvest time for the mustard (sarson) crop. New saplings are also planted on this day. Vastu Expert Priya Gupta of All India Institute of Occult Science gives us some Vastu tips which she says will help people attract success, money, and fame in their lives.

Basant Panchami 2023: Vastu Tips for this auspicious day

Priya Gupta gives us some essential tips for Basant Panchami

1) Plant a Morpankhi plant on this day to attract prosperity. This plant should be placed in the east direction of your house or office.

2) For students, offering red flowers especially hibiscus or marigold to Goddess Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchami helps bring knowledge and success in their desired field.

3) Keeping an idol of Goddess Saraswati on the study table would also help in achieving success. Also, the face of the students while studying should face the east direction and the study room as per Vastu should be in the northeast direction of the house. This leads to quick success.

4) The colour of the walls in study rooms should be light cream or off-white.

5) Place a vision board in the room on the day of Basant Panchami.

6) For success in business, the shape of the table should be regular; irregular shapes should be avoided, and keeping the idol of Goddess Saraswati in the northeast corner of your office on the day of Basant Panchami will help in the growth of the business. The idol of Goddess Saraswati should be in a sitting position, where she is sitting on a lotus flower.

7) If there are any Vastu defects at your home/office, then resolving them on this auspicious day of Basant Panchami will help in earning blessings in one’s life.

8) As Basant Panchami falls on Thursday (January 26, 2023) this year - which is also a day of Gurus - doing an auspicious Vastu solution on this day, can set up a person for many achievements in life. You can offer yellow flowers to Goddess Saraswati on this day.

9) For positivity at your home, place a temple in the northeast direction of your house.

10) The north direction of your home represents growth opportunities and increased earnings. So placing a bedroom in this place would be beneficial. Also placing lockers in this direction would ensure a continuous flow of money.

11) The south direction of your home represents name and fame for individuals. This direction can be used for bedrooms as well as for meditation.

12) The west direction helps in business growth. Entrepreneurs should have their bedrooms placed in this direction. It would help in business growth and business success.

13) The east direction in the house ensures growth in all aspects of your life. So keeping this area clutter free and having a garden in this area helps in maintaining positivity in the house.

14) Mopping the floor with sea salt on the day of Basant Panchami is considered very effective for the removal of any negative energy.

15) On the day of Basant Panchami, organizing your spaces and decluttering storage would remove the negative energy from the space.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News)