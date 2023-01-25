Basant Panchami 2023: Share THESE wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings on Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2023: Ma Saraswati - the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music, and performing arts - is worshipped on the day of Basant Panchami, the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha. This year, Basant Panchami coincides with Republic Day - it falls on January 26, 2023. Devotees worship the goddess on this day and pray for knowledge, and enlightenment. peace and prosperity. Here are some beautiful messages, wishes and greetings that you can share with your friends, colleagues and family on the occasion of Basant Pancahmi.

Saraswati Puja 2023: Wishes to share with loved ones

1) Knowledge is power and knowledge is wealth. May Goddess Saraswati shower prosperity and peace on you. Happy Basant Panchami!

2) The power of knowledge resides in all of us. May Ma Saraswati illuminate the glow and strive for more knowledge in us forever.

3) Wishing you good fortune, happiness, peace, success, and progress on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

4) The creative power is within all of us. May Goddess Saraswati keep lighting this flame and bless you greatly.

5) May this auspicious day of Basant Panchami bring a huge wealth of knowledge to you and your loved ones. Happy Saraswati Puja.

6) Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Basant Panchami.

7) May you be blessed with Goddess Saraswati’s lovely blessings, happy Basant Panchami.

8) May you be untouched by ignorance and darkness. I wish you a very blissful Basant Panchami.

9) At the end of a dark road of all the ills of the world, there's the soothing amber glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.

10) Let us pray to Goddess Saraswati for knowledge and the removal of ignorance. Happy Basant Panchami.

11) May the goddess of knowledge shower wisdom on us forever. Happy Saraswati Puja!

12) Life's journey is a constant education. May Goddess Saraswati’s holy blessings help you sail through all of life’s tests with ease. Happy Basant Panchami.

13) Let’s flaunt our happy spirit in yellow outfits; let's worship Goddess Saraswati in all her divinity! Happy Basant Panchami!

14) Spring is in the air. As the sweet aroma of freshly bloomed flowers fills the air, may you have a great Basant Panchami.

15) Let's celebrate Saraswati Puja with togetherness, laughter, and our loved ones. Happy Basant Panchami.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Patriotic Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages to Share With Loved Ones