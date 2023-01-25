Republic Day 2023: Patriotic Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages to Share With Loved Ones

Republic Day 2023: India is all set to ring in its 74th Republic Day on Thursday and January 26 calls for a special celebration - on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. The Republic Day celebrations this year will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue. While the whole country is gearing up for celebrations, security will be extra tight in the country's capital Delhi where about 60 to 65 thousand people are expected to watch the parade in Delhi's Kartavya Path on January 26. Around six to seven thousand policemen have been deployed in security from the New Delhi district. As the stage is all set for the 74th Republic Day, here are some warm wishes evoking patriotism that you can share with your loved ones on this special day.

Republic Day 2023: Wishes and greetings to share on 74th Republic Day

1. Freedom is a precious gift. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day 2023!

2. Let us make a promise that the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters will not go in vain. Happy Republic Day!

3. Happy Republic Day. This is the day to show respect and love to all those who sacrificed something for the independence of our motherland.

4. Freedom has not come easy, the sacrifices of our freedom fighters have made it possible. Never take it for granted, a very Happy Republic Day to everyone!

5. Let us come together on Republic Day to celebrate the spirit of unity and patriotism.

6. This Republic Day, let us pledge to keep our neighbourhood clean and tidy. This would, in turn, keep diseases at bay and make India prettier and healthier. Jai Hind!

7. A big salute to every single freedom fighter. For it was they who led the struggle and helped in beautiful nation-building - India.

8. Happy Republic Day. May the tricolor flag fly high, and our country prosper in every way.

9. Let us take an oath that we will do everything that we can for our mother India's prosperity. Happy Republic Day!

10. I am proud that I am an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day.

11. Republic day is not just about flaunting our patriotic zest or a one-day celebration. We shall understand the true meaning of Independence only if we acknowledge the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters, the thankless services of our defence forces and the infinite contributions of our farmers. Ignite the undying spirit of nationalism within. Jai Hind.

12. Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts - Let’s salute our India on the 74th Republic Day.

13. On this Republic Day, let us come together to celebrate the unity and diversity of our great nation. Happy Republic Day.

14. Let us work together to protect our nation from all of the social ills that afflict our motherland. Happy Republic Day.

15. On this special day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day 2023.

