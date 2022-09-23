Bathroom Cleaning Tips: How to remove stains from buckets, mugs - easy home hacks

Bathroom Cleaning Tips: While most people are diligent about cleaning their bathrooms, little thoughts are spared about the items of the bathrooms - that's the bucket and the mug, which are a kind of staples for a majority of Indian bathrooms. A lack of attention means that these things get dirty over a period of time, which is unhygienic. So here's how to keep your buckets and mugs clean.

Home hacks for that shiny bucket and mug

For a shiny bucket and mug, you do not have to depend on expensive cleaners, which ultimately often don't give the desired results. Rather there are homemade hacks - be it using baking powder or vinegar - that will ensure clean and shiny bathroom essentials. Let's see how you can use everyday products that we find at home and turn them into effective cleaning substances.

Use baking soda to clean buckets

Baking soda is often found in homes and by using this, you can easily clean yellow buckets and dirty mugs. Apart from baking soda, you will need dishwashing soap, lemon juice and a toothbrush. To clean the bucket, first, wash it with water and after that mix the baking soda, dishwashing soap and lemon juice and keep it in a bowl. With the help of a toothbrush, apply the paste to the bucket and then rub it well. If the bucket is too dirty, apply the paste and leave it for 5-10 minutes. Then clean it by rubbing it. After that wash the bucket with clean water. Your bucket will start shining like it's brand new!

White vinegar for a brand new-looking bucket!

With use and thanks to hard water, buckets and mugs turn yellow. Using white vinegar as a cleaning substance can transform it into a clean and shiny item. Take two cups of white vinegar and mix it with water. Then dip a sponge in the mixture and give the mug and bucket a thorough rub. The yellow colour will disappear and your mug and bucket will now look as if they are brand new!

Use hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is also a good option for cleaning buckets and mugs. This will not only help you get rid of the yellowness but will also help remove stubborn stains. To clean the bucket and mug, mix hydrogen peroxide in some water and then clean the bucket by soaking a brush in it. After rinsing thoroughly, wash the bucket with water. Your bucket will start shining.

