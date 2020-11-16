Bhai Dooj 2020: How is the festival different from Raksha Bandhan, read here to find out

Millions of Hindus across India are celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj on Monday (November 16). The festival is celebrated every year to mark the bond shared between a brother and a sister. Bhai Dooj is similar to Raksha Bandhan and on this day brothers and sisters unite for a sacred ritual and celebrate the day.

What is Bhai Dooj?

'Bhai Dooj' is aknown with different names in different regions around India such as Bhai Phonta, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, and many more. In South India, 'Bhai Dooj' is called Yama Dwitiya. Bhai Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. Bhai Dooj also marks the end of Diwali festivities.

What is Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the Shravana month of the Hindu calendar. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and the latter promises to protect the sister. The exchange of gifts and money is the common custom during this festival.

Difference between Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan:

- The first difference is that Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in August, while Bhai Dooj is observed in October or November two days after Diwali.

- Aarti and tika play a major part in Bhai Dooj, whereas on Raksha Bandhan the sisters tie a sacred thread on the wrist of brothers.

- On Raksha Bandhan, the brother vows to protect his sister at all costs, while in Bhai Dooj the sister vows to protect her brother.

- Raksha Bandhan can be performed between sisters, only brothers, and friends as well but the festival of Bhai Dooj is only for the brother-sister.

- In holy books, it is mentioned that Lord Vishnu and Lord Indra's wife, Sachi are associated with Raksha Bandhan. On Bhai Dooj, it is widely believed that Yamraj had gone to visit his twin sister, Yamuna. In return, Yamuna did his aarti and applied a tika on his forehead.