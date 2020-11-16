When is Bhai Dooj 2020? Date, puja timings, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi of this festival

Bhai Dooj is a popular Hindu festival, which is celebrated every year to mark the bond shared between a brother and a sister. The festival is similar to Raksha Bandhan and on this day brothers and sisters unite for a sacred ritual and celebrate the day.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16 (Monday).

Bhai Dooj also marks the end of Diwali festivities. Bhai Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Tithi

The Dwitiya Tithi starts at 7:06 AM on November 16 and ends at 3:56 AM on November 17.

Bhai Dooj 2020 puja time (shubh muhurat)

The Bhai Dooj rituals must be performed between 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM.

Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi

- Get up early, take a bath and wear fresh or new clothes.

- Make all arrangements for the puja.

- The rituals should be performed during the shubh muhurat only.

- Use red cloth to cover one of the chowkis and place the idols of Shri Ganesha, Lord Vishnu and his consort, Lakshmi.

- Light an oil lamp facing south. Light incense sticks too.

- Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha

- After the completion of puja, offer flowers, dakshina and a sweet or fruit to Lord Ganesha

- Then offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, paan, supari, coconut, dakshina and naivedya or bhog.

- After praying to the gods and goddesses, ask your brother to sit on the other chowki facing north-west.

- Ask your brother to cover his head

- Then apply a tika on your brother's forehead

- Give the whole coconut but without its shell to your brother and ask him to hold in his right hand. Then tie the kalava around his wrist.

- Perform the aarti, put akshat on your brother's head and conclude the rituals by making him eat sweet.