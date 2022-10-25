NewsLifestyleCulture
BHAI DOOJ 2022

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, time, history and significance of this pious festival

Bhai Dooj is the celebration of the sacred bond between brother and sister. Let's find out the correct date for the celebrations and its significance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, time, history and significance of this pious festival

Bhai Dooj 2022: The five-day celebration of Diwali has come to a conclusion with Bhai Dooj. All brothers and sisters actively engage in the celebration of the Hindu festival known as Bhaiya Dooj. It is celebrated at the Shukla Paksha's Amavasya in Kartik month. 

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date (Tithi)

According to Drik panchang, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 26 2022 in India.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Time (Tika Time)

The Dwitiya tithi begins at 02:42 pm on October 26, 2022, and will conclude on the following afternoon at 12:45 pm on October 27, 2022.

Bhai Dooj aparahna time or the tika timinigs- 01:12 pm to 03:27 pm

Duration- 2 Hours 14 minutes.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Significance

Story of Lord Krishna and Subhadra

Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after slaying the demon King Narakasura, who welcomed him with gifts including sweets and flowers. She lovingly kissed Krishna's forehead and handed him a dry coconut, which is a sign of good fortune. From that point forward, Bhai Dooj was celebrated.

Story of Yama and Yamuna

The God of Death Yama once paid a visit to his sister Yamuna. She gave her brother Yama a tilak and fed him special meals that she had prepared herself. Given that they hadn't seen each other in a while, they ate dinner together, chatted, and gave gifts to one another. Yamraj requested a blessing from his sister after obtaining this level of love and adoration from her. In response, Yamuna wished that her brother would pay her a visit every year and that any sisters who perform the rites of the tilak and other ceremonies would not be afraid of Yamraj, the god of death.

Hearing his sister's sweet wishes, Yamraj blessed his sister and granted her the wish and announced that whoever performs the tilak ceremony on this day will get a long and prosperous life. This is why Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

Bhai Dooj 2022bhaiya doojBhai Dooj dateBhai Dooj tilak timingsbhai dooj muhurat

