Bhai Dooj 2022: Images, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your brothers today

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj is being celebrated across the country today. This festival marks the bond between a brother and a sister and it was celebrated by some families yesterday (October 26). Like Rakhi, Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, which traditionally marks the bond between the siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by applying 'Tika' on the latter's forehead. Both brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on occasion. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya.

Bhai Dooj 2022: WhatsApp messages, greetings, SMSs to share

Here are some messages you can share with your brothers on this special day, especially if you are unable to meet up today.

- "I am blessed to have a brother like you. Wishing you a happy and prosperous life ahead. Happy Bhai Dooj!"

- "Hold my hand and always guard me and be my shield, brother. You are the best! Happy Bhai Dooj.”

- “We might fight but we are each other's best friends! Let's always stay this way. Happy Bhai Dooj.”

- “Happiest Bhai Dooj dear Brother. I love you so much, be my friend, always!”

- "Here's wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj! Let all your wishes come true and let our bond grow with each passing day."

Bhai Dooj 2022: Images to share

Send these images on WhatsApp to your sibling on Bhai Dooj.

(Pic: Twitter/@authoramish)

(Pic: Twitter/@pallablochandas)

(Pic: Twitter/@Amberological)

(Pic: Twitter/@Mystic_VJ)

Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh Muhurat today

The Bhai Dooj Dwitiya Tithi ends at 12:45 PM on Oct 27, 2022.