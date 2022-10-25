Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri and rituals of this day

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj is celebrated a day after Diwali on the dwitiya tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. Just like Rakshabandhan, this too is also a celebration of the sibling bond but unlike rakhi, sisters do not tie a thread on their brother's wrists instead they only apply tika and perform aarti. According to legends, Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna on this day where she did his tilak and performed puja, and since then Bhai Dooj is celebrated. Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 26th October 2022. Keep reading to know how to celebrate this day with your siblings and the auspicious time.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh muhurat (Time)

The Dwitiya tithi begins at 02:42 pm on October 26, 2022, and will conclude on the following afternoon at 12:45 pm on October 27, 2022.

Bhai Dooj aparahna time or the tika timinigs- 01:12 pm to 03:27 pm

Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja vidhi

- Sisters who are fasting should begin by presenting Arghya to the Sun.

- Prepare the rice dough square after that.

- Position your brother on the square and perform aarti at the appropriate time.

- Apply a vermilion and rice (sindoor and akshat) mix first, then place paan, betel nuts, flowers, etc. in your brother's hand.

- After that, perform aarti while pouring water while tying a Kalava on his hand and reciting a mantra for his long and prosperous life.

- Then share sweets with your brother and exhange gifts.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja samagri (thali)

Kumkum, betel leaf, betel nut, flowers, kalava, sweets, dry coconut and akshat etc. Do not forget to keep these things in the puja thali while doing tilak.

On thsi day, cherish the bond you share with your siblings and spread joy and happiness.